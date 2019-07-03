Home
More Obituaries for Patricia MALITZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia MALITZ

Patricia MALITZ Notice
Malitz Patricia 26-6-19 Late of Forster formerly of Mt Pleasant. Adored wife of Kenneth (dec) cherished mother of Suzanne Kirkman & Janette Dennison, loved son in law of Stephan. Proud grand mother & great grand mother. AGED 92 YEARS Forever In Our Hearts A private cremation has taken place, a private family memorial service will be held on Thursday the 4th of July 2019 in the chapel at Baptist Care, Kularoo Drive, Forster commencing at 12noon.



Published in Great Lakes Advocate on July 3, 2019
