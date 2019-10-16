|
|
|
CHAPMAN Leonard George "Len" Late of Taree.
Passed away peacefully on Thursday 10th October 2019.
Aged 83 years
Proud and Loving Father of Barry, Suzanne, Robyn, Maree and Mark. Cherished Fardy to his ten grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
Respected and dear brother of Malcolm, Jeanette, Robert, Graham (dec), Neville (dec) and Colin. Dedicated teacher of forty years, schools including, Nana Glen, Hilldale, Jones Island, Mitchells Island and Forster Public.
The relatives and friends of the late Len Chapman are respectfully invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at the Taree Uniting Church, Albert Street Taree, commencing at 11.00am on Thursday 17th October, prior to private interment in Manning Great Lakes Memorial Gardens Lawn Cemetery. RSL Sub Branch Members and Ex-Service Persons are warmly invited to attend. Donations in lieu of flowers to Breast Cancer Research would be warmly appreciated.
Published in Great Lakes Advocate on Oct. 16, 2019