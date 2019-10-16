Home
Howard John GROVES

Howard John GROVES Notice
GROVES Howard John Late of Tuncurry. Passed away peacefully on 11th October 2019

Aged 94 years.

Much loved husband of Grace. Loving father and father in-law to Jennifer & Gary. Proud & loving 'Uncle Howard' to Michelle, Rob, Heidi, Adam, Alison, Stuart, Tyler, Ava, Mikayla, Deacon, Nayte, Jenahya, Ryan & Harper. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Howard's Funeral Service to be held at Manning Great Lakes Memorial Gardens Chapel on Friday 18th October 2019 commencing at 11am prior to cremation.



Published in Great Lakes Advocate on Oct. 16, 2019
