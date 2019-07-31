|
Morand Cynthia Passed away peacefully on the 25th of July 2019. Late of Hallidays Point and formerly of Hannam Vale. Loving wife of Phillip Morand ( dec) adored mother, mother in law, grand mother, great grandmother and friend to many. Forever In Our Hearts A private cremation has taken place as were Cynthia's wishes. The family would like to extend their deep gratitude to all the staff at the Manning Base Hospital for their exceptional care and kindness.
Published in Great Lakes Advocate on July 31, 2019