Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Cynthia MORAND
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cynthia MORAND

Add a Memory
Cynthia MORAND Notice
Morand Cynthia Passed away peacefully on the 25th of July 2019. Late of Hallidays Point and formerly of Hannam Vale. Loving wife of Phillip Morand ( dec) adored mother, mother in law, grand mother, great grandmother and friend to many. Forever In Our Hearts A private cremation has taken place as were Cynthia's wishes. The family would like to extend their deep gratitude to all the staff at the Manning Base Hospital for their exceptional care and kindness.



logo
Published in Great Lakes Advocate on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cynthia's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.