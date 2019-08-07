Home
Brian Ingleton


1945 - 2019
Brian Ingleton Notice
Ingleton

Brian

Passed away peacefully on 13th July, 2019. Late of Karingal Gardens, Taree, and formerly of Forster. Former husband of Cherry. Father of Johanna, Tim and David. Grandfather of Jay, Freya, Halli and Tess. 

A beautiful mind, finally safe and at peace

A private cremation has taken place as per family request. A memorial service will be held at Cape Hawke Surf Club on Thursday 22nd of August at 12pm.

Our family would like to extend our deepest gratitude to all the staff at Karingal Gardens for their kind and understanding care of Brian. 
Published in Great Lakes Advocate on Aug. 7, 2019
