DONNELLY Brian Late of Forster. Passed away peacefully on Saturday 16th November 2019.
Aged 85 years
Dearly loved husband of Avis. Much loved Dad of David, Annette and Craig.
Cherished Pa to all his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Sadly missed by all his extended family and friends.
Brian's Funeral Service will be held in The Uniting Church, Forster commencing at 2.00pm on Monday 25th November prior to private cremation.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Cancer Research would be warmly appreciated.
Published in Great Lakes Advocate on Nov. 20, 2019