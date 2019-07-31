Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Bessie PROBERT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bessie PROBERT

Bessie PROBERT Notice
PROBERT Bessie Formerly of Forster

Passed away

25th July, 2019

Aged 94 Years



Dearly loved wife of the late Athol Probert. Loving mother of Rod. Loved grandmother of Scott, and Kim and great grandmother of Teddy.



The family and friends of Bessie are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life, to be held in The Chapel of Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, Cessnock Road Ryhope, tomorrow, Thursday 1st August, 2019. Service commencing at 12 noon.



logo
Published in Great Lakes Advocate on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bessie's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.