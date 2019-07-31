|
|
|
PROBERT Bessie Formerly of Forster
Passed away
25th July, 2019
Aged 94 Years
Dearly loved wife of the late Athol Probert. Loving mother of Rod. Loved grandmother of Scott, and Kim and great grandmother of Teddy.
The family and friends of Bessie are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life, to be held in The Chapel of Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, Cessnock Road Ryhope, tomorrow, Thursday 1st August, 2019. Service commencing at 12 noon.
Published in Great Lakes Advocate on July 31, 2019