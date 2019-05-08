|
|
|
BEE Russell
Late of Forster
Passed away peacefully on
22nd April 2019
Aged 89 years
Dearly beloved husband of Fay.
Much loved father of Karen, Greg, Tony(dec), Michael & his beautiful daughters-in-laws.
Proud and loving grandfather of Clinton, Calen, Lewis & Josie.
Survived by sisters Netta & Marlene.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend
Russell's Funeral Service to be held at
St.Alban's Anglican Church on Friday 10th May 2019
commencing at 11.30 am prior to private cremation.
In lieu of flowers donations to Dementia Australia would be warmly appreciated.
Published in Great Lakes Advocate on May 8, 2019
