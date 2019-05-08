Home
Services
W T Howard Funerals
5 Flett Street
Taree, New South Wales 2430
(02) 6552 1057
Resources
More Obituaries for Russell BEE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Russell BEE

Notice

Russell BEE Notice
BEE Russell

Late of Forster

Passed away peacefully on

22nd April 2019

Aged 89 years

Dearly beloved husband of Fay.

Much loved father of Karen, Greg, Tony(dec), Michael & his beautiful daughters-in-laws.

Proud and loving grandfather of Clinton, Calen, Lewis & Josie.

Survived by sisters Netta & Marlene.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend

Russell's Funeral Service to be held at

St.Alban's Anglican Church on Friday 10th May 2019

commencing at 11.30 am prior to private cremation.

In lieu of flowers donations to Dementia Australia would be warmly appreciated.



logo
Published in Great Lakes Advocate on May 8, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.