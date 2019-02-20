Home
Robert William CRANE

CRANE Robert William (Bob)

Formerly of Sydney, Baradine and Forster

Passed away peacefully at Lake Macquarie Private Hospital on

11th February, 2019

after a 14 year struggle with Multiple Myeloma



Bob is survived by his loving wife, Carolyn and three children Anthony (Tony), Sarah and son-in-law William, David and daughter-in-law Rachel. Grandchildren Declan, Angus, Vivienne, Jacklin, Grace, Blake, and Ethan. Deeply missed and forever in our hearts.



Bob's funeral service is to be held at Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, 405 Cessnock Rd., Ryhope, this Friday 22nd February, 2019 commencing at 10am.



A Celebration of Bob's life will also be held at Cape Hawke Surf Life Saving Club, Palm Grove Pl., Forster on Saturday 9th March, 2019 from 4pm-8pm.



Published in Great Lakes Advocate on Feb. 20, 2019
