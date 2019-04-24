Home
Wilson Peter John 20-04-2019 Late of Tallwoods Village. Much loved husband of Marilyn, adored father to Sharon and Phillip, grandfather to Sophie, Harrison and Naomi, brother to Keith (dec), Carol, Ross and their partners, missed by his nieces, nephews, work collegues, friends and neighbours. AGED 77 YEARS Soaring with the eagles A funeral service will be held at St Albans Anglican Church on Monday the 29th April 2019 commencing at 12pm followed by a private cremation.



Published in Great Lakes Advocate on Apr. 24, 2019
