|
|
|
Worth Margaret Hellen 05/03/2019 Late of Tuncurry. Beloved wife of Col (dec). Cherished mother to Vicki, Peter & Mandy. Grandmother to Kate, Matthew, Peter, Nicholas, Amelia, Bevan & Bronwen. Truly loved by many and will be missed by all. AGED 87YEARS Rest in Peace A funeral service will be held at the St Albans Anglican Church, St Albans Place, Forster on Thursday, 14th March, 2019 commencing at 1.00pm, followed by private interment in the Coolongolook Cemetery.
Published in Great Lakes Advocate on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More