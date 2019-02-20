Home
Tohill Margaret Dell known as "Maggie" Passed away peacefully on the 18th February 2019. Adored wife of Rodney (dec). Cherished mother of Stephanie & Felicity. Loving sister, grandmother and friend to many. "Reunited With Rod" A funeral service will be held at the St Albans Anglican Church Forster on Wednesday the 27th of February 2019 commencing at 10am, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to the Great Lakes Palliative Care Support Inc would be gratefully appreciated.



Published in Great Lakes Advocate on Feb. 20, 2019
