WOODS Leonie Frances Late of Halliday Shores. Passed away peacefully on Thursday 21st February 2019.
Aged 71 years.
Beloved wife of Rod. Loving Step Mother to Jason & Garth. Proud and loving Grandmother to Jai & Rhiannon. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Leonie's Funeral Service to be held at Manning Great Lakes Memorial Gardens Chapel, Pampoolah on Friday the 1st of March 2019 commencing at 2.00pm prior to interment.
Published in Great Lakes Advocate on Feb. 27, 2019
