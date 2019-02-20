|
Peters Greta Olive 15-2-2019 Late of Forster. Beloved mother of Vicki, Hillary, Thomas, their partners and the extended family members. Cherished grandmother & great grandmother, and a wonderful friend to many. AGED 92 YEARS May She Rest In Peace A funeral service will be held at the Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church Forster on Friday the 22nd of February 2019 commencing at 11.30am prior to a private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to the local woman's refuge would be gratefully appreciated.
Published in Great Lakes Advocate on Feb. 20, 2019
