Collins Elizabeth Nola 4-3-19 Late of Forster. Beloved wife of Gary, cherished mother & mother in law of Michael & Jessica Suzanne & Glenn. Adored Nana to Hayden & Emerson. Loved daughter of Nola & Kenneth (dec), sister of Ian & Denise and aunt of Hayley & Brooke. AGED 65 YEARS Forever In Our Hearts A funeral service will be held at the Community Of Christ Church, Manning St Tuncurry on Friday the 8th of March 2019 commencing at 11am proir to a private cremation. The family have requested everyone to wear bright colours in honor of Elizabeth.
Published in Great Lakes Advocate on Mar. 6, 2019
